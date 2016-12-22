Valerie Fairman Dead - '16 & Pregnant' Star Dies of Suspected Overdose

Valerie Fairman, who was featured on the MTV reality series 16 & Pregnant, has died of a presumed overdose at the age of 23.

The former reality star was at a friend’s home on Wednesday (December 21) in Coatesville, Penn. when she did not come out of the bathroom. The friend knocked down the door and she was found unresponsive, according to TMZ.

Valerie, who was the mother of a 7-year-old daughter named Nevaeh, struggled with drugs for years and her battle was shown on 16 & Pregnant.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Valerie‘s loved ones during this difficult time.