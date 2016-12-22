Top Stories
VIDEO: Idris Elba Stars in Parody of His BBC Series 'Luther'

VIDEO: Idris Elba Stars in Parody of His BBC Series 'Luther'

Idris Elba has reprised his role in his hit BBC series Luther for a new parody video!

The video aired during the charity event Sport Relief, a sport and entertainment event that helps raise money for less fortunate people in UK and the world’s poorest countries.

The clip features the 44-year-old actor along with his co-star Ruth Wilson, Olympian Usain Bolt, and more.

“This year, for Sport Relief, Luther will be appearing in a totally different light,” Idris said at the event. “I am so proud to be lending my support to this cause again. I hope that you will enjoy the different side of Luther.”

Watch DCI John Luther bring a raw chicken home to his family for a holiday meal below.


Luther | Comic Relief

Pictured inside: Idris arriving at YVR Airport to head home to London for the holidays on Wednesday (December 21) in Vancouver, Canada.

10+ pictures inside of Idris Elba walking through the airport…

