Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 12:34 am

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Impressive Horse Riding Skills!

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Impressive Horse Riding Skills!

Kaley Cuoco is a really amazing equestrian!

The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory star has always loved horses and that’s how she met boyfriend Karl Cook!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaley Cuoco

Kaley recently took to Instagram to share an impressive video of herself riding. Check it out below!

“Bella thought we were practicing for the GPs today 😂🐎💥,” she captioned it.

Pictured: Kaley enjoys a little mid-week pampering session while stopping for a manicure and pedicure on Wednesday (December 21) in Los Angeles.

A video posted by @normancook on

