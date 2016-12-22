VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Impressive Horse Riding Skills!

Kaley Cuoco is a really amazing equestrian!

The 31-year-old Big Bang Theory star has always loved horses and that’s how she met boyfriend Karl Cook!

Kaley recently took to Instagram to share an impressive video of herself riding. Check it out below!

“Bella thought we were practicing for the GPs today 😂🐎💥,” she captioned it.

Pictured: Kaley enjoys a little mid-week pampering session while stopping for a manicure and pedicure on Wednesday (December 21) in Los Angeles.