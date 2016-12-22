Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 2:24 pm

VIDEO: Mariah Carey & Her Son Moroccan Dance to 'All I Want for Christmas' in Her Airbnb

VIDEO: Mariah Carey & Her Son Moroccan Dance to 'All I Want for Christmas' in Her Airbnb

It looks like Mariah Carey‘s love for Christmas music runs in the family because her son Moroccan seems to love her song “All I Want for Christmas is You” as much as everyone else does!

The 46-year-old entertainer, who is currently vacationing with her kids and new rumored beau Bryan Tanaka, is seen dancing around the kitchen of her Airbnb in Aspen while the song blasts on the speaker in a new video posted to Instagram.

“Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer! 🎄🎁,” Mariah captioned the clip.

Mariah is on a Christmas vacation in between her sold out Beacon Theatre holiday concert run and her appearance on the Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. The home she is staying at is a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom house complete with an elevator, a hot tub with amazing views, and ski in/out access on Aspen Highlands Mountain. View photos from inside the house in the gallery!

Make sure to watch Mariah and other stars sing the song during Carpool Karaoke!

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Just Jared on Facebook
mariah carey aspen airbnb 01
mariah carey aspen airbnb 02
mariah carey aspen airbnb 03
mariah carey aspen airbnb 04
mariah carey aspen airbnb 05
mariah carey aspen airbnb 06
mariah carey aspen airbnb 07
mariah carey aspen airbnb 08
mariah carey aspen airbnb 09
mariah carey aspen airbnb 10
mariah carey aspen airbnb 11
mariah carey aspen airbnb 12
mariah carey aspen airbnb 13
mariah carey aspen airbnb 14
mariah carey aspen airbnb 15

Photos: INSTARimages.com, Airbnb
Posted to: 2016 Christmas, Celebrity Babies, Christmas, Mariah Carey, Moroccan Cannon, Nick Cannon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
  • rubie

    Sweet, that’s a nice way to see her…

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here