VIDEO: Mariah Carey & Her Son Moroccan Dance to 'All I Want for Christmas' in Her Airbnb

It looks like Mariah Carey‘s love for Christmas music runs in the family because her son Moroccan seems to love her song “All I Want for Christmas is You” as much as everyone else does!

The 46-year-old entertainer, who is currently vacationing with her kids and new rumored beau Bryan Tanaka, is seen dancing around the kitchen of her Airbnb in Aspen while the song blasts on the speaker in a new video posted to Instagram.

“Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer! 🎄🎁,” Mariah captioned the clip.

Mariah is on a Christmas vacation in between her sold out Beacon Theatre holiday concert run and her appearance on the Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. The home she is staying at is a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom house complete with an elevator, a hot tub with amazing views, and ski in/out access on Aspen Highlands Mountain. View photos from inside the house in the gallery!

Make sure to watch Mariah and other stars sing the song during Carpool Karaoke!

