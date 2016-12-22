Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 3:16 pm

VIDEO: Ryan Phillippe Gets Into the Ring for WWE, Son Deacon Chears Him On!

VIDEO: Ryan Phillippe Gets Into the Ring for WWE, Son Deacon Chears Him On!

Ryan Phillippe and his 13-year-old son Deacon shared a fun father-son moment this week when at the WWE Smackdown show!

The 42-year-old actor got into the ring during the match with champ Mojo Rawley.

Deacon was in the crowd and shared a photo of his dad standing on the ropes of the ring. “That. Was. AWESOME!” he captioned his Instagram pic.

“i’m all jacked up from Smackdown,” Ryan tweeted. Mojo took to Twitter to add, “Hey @RyanPhillippe!!! Big win tonight my friend! But the night ain’t over!!! It’s time to go out and hit the town! @WWE #SDLive.”

Click inside to watch another video and to see Deacon’s photo…

That. Was. AWESOME!

A photo posted by Deacon Phillippe (@deaconphillippe1) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WWE
Posted to: Deacon Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here