VIDEO: Ryan Phillippe Gets Into the Ring for WWE, Son Deacon Chears Him On!

Ryan Phillippe and his 13-year-old son Deacon shared a fun father-son moment this week when at the WWE Smackdown show!

The 42-year-old actor got into the ring during the match with champ Mojo Rawley.

Deacon was in the crowd and shared a photo of his dad standing on the ropes of the ring. “That. Was. AWESOME!” he captioned his Instagram pic.

“i’m all jacked up from Smackdown,” Ryan tweeted. Mojo took to Twitter to add, “Hey @RyanPhillippe!!! Big win tonight my friend! But the night ain’t over!!! It’s time to go out and hit the town! @WWE #SDLive.”

