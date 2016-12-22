Top Stories
Thu, 22 December 2016 at 6:57 pm

VIDEO: Star Wars' Chewbacca Sings 'Silent Night'!

VIDEO: Star Wars' Chewbacca Sings 'Silent Night'!

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is currently killing it at the box office – and everyone favorite Wookie, Chewbacca, is celebrating!

Just in time for the holidays, Chewie is delivering his rendition of the holiday classic “Silent Night.”

The original audio of Chewbacca singing the track was created by Scott Anderson back in 1999, but the YouTube channel How It Should Have Ended has gifted us with some great footage from the classic films to go along with it.

Watch Chewbacca serenade all of your fave Star Wars characters below.

And if you need some help doing last-minute Christmas gift shopping for your loved ones who are obsessed with the franchise, Just Jared has you covered – click here to view our Star Wars 2016 Gift Guide!


Silent Night by Chewbacca
Photos: WENN
