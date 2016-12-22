Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 5:33 pm

VIDEO: Vin Diesel Appears to Hit On Brazilian Reporter in Awkward Interview

VIDEO: Vin Diesel Appears to Hit On Brazilian Reporter in Awkward Interview

Things got a little awkward for Vin Diesel while he was promoting XXX: Return of Xander Cage in Brazil!

During a press junket at Comic Con 2016, the 49-year-old actor appeared to hit on reporter Carol Moreira several times throughout their interview.

The first time he commented on her appearance was when the two were talking about Vin‘s work with Tom Hanks.

“God, you’re so beautiful,” he interjects. “My god, she’s so beautiful, man. Am I right or wrong? Look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She’s so beautiful. Talk to me, baby!”

“I love you,” he says later, before crawling over to her on his knees. “I love her. Man, she’s so f–king sexy. I can’t do this interview.”

“I was not sure what to do,” Carol says in her introduction to the video. “I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it.”

Watch the full interview below (via Gossip Cop).


VIN DIESEL | Entrevista Exclusiva com Carol Moreira

Click inside to see what Gossip Cop’s sources had to say regarding Vin’s behavior…

“[Vin] always has a lot of fun when he does interviews,” a source told Gossip Cop. “He tries to make everybody feel comfortable. He doesn’t just sit there and give ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answers. He’s lively. He’s more animated. It’s just how he does junket interviews.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Ivan Nikolov; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Vin Diesel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here