VIDEO: Vin Diesel Appears to Hit On Brazilian Reporter in Awkward Interview

Things got a little awkward for Vin Diesel while he was promoting XXX: Return of Xander Cage in Brazil!

During a press junket at Comic Con 2016, the 49-year-old actor appeared to hit on reporter Carol Moreira several times throughout their interview.

The first time he commented on her appearance was when the two were talking about Vin‘s work with Tom Hanks.

“God, you’re so beautiful,” he interjects. “My god, she’s so beautiful, man. Am I right or wrong? Look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She’s so beautiful. Talk to me, baby!”

“I love you,” he says later, before crawling over to her on his knees. “I love her. Man, she’s so f–king sexy. I can’t do this interview.”

“I was not sure what to do,” Carol says in her introduction to the video. “I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it.”

Watch the full interview below (via Gossip Cop).



VIN DIESEL | Entrevista Exclusiva com Carol Moreira

Click inside to see what Gossip Cop’s sources had to say regarding Vin’s behavior…

“[Vin] always has a lot of fun when he does interviews,” a source told Gossip Cop. “He tries to make everybody feel comfortable. He doesn’t just sit there and give ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answers. He’s lively. He’s more animated. It’s just how he does junket interviews.”