Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 5:00 pm

Anderson Cooper Shares Cute Moment with Partner Benjamin Maisani in Myanmar!

Anderson Cooper and his longtime partner Benjamin Maisani are totally one of the cutest couples around and they just shared an adorable moment in Myanmar!

The guys are on vacation for the holidays in the Southeast Asia nation and Anderson has been sharing a bunch of photos on his Instagram account.

“This puppy lives in a Buddhist monastery in #Myanmar, and yes, i have about 5 of these shirts. They were on sale,” Anderson captioned this photo.

Make sure to check out the hot shirtless pics that Anderson shared the other day!
