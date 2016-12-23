Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Carrie Fisher was reportedly rushed to a hospital after suffering a “massive” heart attack on an airplane.

The 60-year-old actress, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, was flying home to Los Angeles from London when she went into cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

After landing at around noon PT, Carrie was rushed to the hospital.

An actress named Anna Akana was on the flight and tweeted about the situation and said Carrie “stopped breathing” mid-flight.

Click inside to read the tweets…