Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital
Carrie Fisher was reportedly rushed to a hospital after suffering a “massive” heart attack on an airplane.
The 60-year-old actress, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, was flying home to Los Angeles from London when she went into cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.
After landing at around noon PT, Carrie was rushed to the hospital.
An actress named Anna Akana was on the flight and tweeted about the situation and said Carrie “stopped breathing” mid-flight.
Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞
— Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016
So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped
— Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016
Feel weird even tweeting about it but I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in person. Gah.
— Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016