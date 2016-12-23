Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 4:28 pm

Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Carrie Fisher was reportedly rushed to a hospital after suffering a “massive” heart attack on an airplane.

The 60-year-old actress, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, was flying home to Los Angeles from London when she went into cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

After landing at around noon PT, Carrie was rushed to the hospital.

An actress named Anna Akana was on the flight and tweeted about the situation and said Carrie “stopped breathing” mid-flight.

  • Casey C

    2016, if you could stop being so shitty, that’d be great. c’mon, let us keep one!

  • Anna

    After all the weight loss, it seemed like she was a lot healthier in interviews (compared to how she was before anyway). I hope she survives and comes back stronger. :/

  • Brooke Carson

    Prayers for Carrie

  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    sending thoughts and prayers

  • Nelson

    Get well, Carrie!

  • Roger Dodger

    May the force be with you Carrie!

  • Leya Ann Lefebvre

    not the baddest b*tch in the galaxy FAR FAR AWAY, please
    PRAYERS FOR CARRIE

  • Gina

    Stay with us, Carrie.

  • Alan Cecil

    What we really need is a droid that understands the binary language of defibrillators.

  • Lawrence Rainbow

    Princess Leia won’t go down without a fight, best wishes for her recovery. :)

