Carrie Fisher 'Unresponsive' After Heart Attack, On Ventilator at LA Hospital

New details are emerging about Carrie Fisher after she suffered a heart attack while on a flight to Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the 60-year-old Star Wars actress suffered the medical emergency 15 minutes before the plane landed at LAX airport.

Upon landing, paramedics worked on Carrie for 15 minutes before they were able to get a pulse.

Carrie is reportedly now at UCLA Medical Center on a ventilator and her daughter Billie Lourd and dog Gary are by her side.

“Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive. Our thoughts are with our customer at this time,” a rep for United Airlines told THR.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Carrie during this difficult time.