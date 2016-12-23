Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 6:32 pm

Carrie Fisher 'Unresponsive' After Heart Attack, On Ventilator at LA Hospital

New details are emerging about Carrie Fisher after she suffered a heart attack while on a flight to Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the 60-year-old Star Wars actress suffered the medical emergency 15 minutes before the plane landed at LAX airport.

Upon landing, paramedics worked on Carrie for 15 minutes before they were able to get a pulse.

Carrie is reportedly now at UCLA Medical Center on a ventilator and her daughter Billie Lourd and dog Gary are by her side.

“Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive. Our thoughts are with our customer at this time,” a rep for United Airlines told THR.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Carrie during this difficult time.
  • Annie Chartrand

    Not necessarily a heart attack! She had a cardiac arrest. NOT the same thing. Plenty of things that are not heart attacks can cause one’s heart to stop. This misinformation is driving me nuts.

  • Emmy Snow

    nope. 2016 can’t have her.

  • Leya Ann Lefebvre

    not Carrie
    She still have so much to live and amaze her fans. She still young to die. She a beautiful mature lady

  • Leya Ann Lefebvre

    not Carrie
    She still have so much to live and amaze her fans. She still young to die. She a beautiful mature lady

  • parisjok dean

    can you recover and be all there after not breathing for a full 15 minutes anyone

  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    2016 can suck it!!!

  • Helenjarmstrong

  • Joy

    Best wishes to Carrie and all my fingers and toes crossed and good thoughts for her.

    I’ll see you in Hell, 2016.

