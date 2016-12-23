Carrie Fisher's Brother Todd Says She's In Stable Condition & 'Out of Emergency'

Top Stories
Fri, 23 December 2016 at 7:39 pm

Carrie Fisher‘s brother Todd has provided a positive update on the Star Wars actress’ condition after she suffered a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles.

According to the AP, Todd explained that the 60-year-old actress was “out of emergency” and after being listed as critical condition earlier today is now considered to be in stable condition as of 4 PM PST.

Carrie is currently at UCLA Medical Center and her daughter Billie Lourd and beloved dog Gary are by her side.

UPDATE: Todd has released another statement, telling ET that Carrie is in the ICU and “being well looked after.”

He added, “If everyone could just pray for her that would be good. The doctors are doing their thing and we don’t want to bug them. We are waiting patiently…We hope for the best. We certainly do not know her condition, that’s why she is in ICU. I’m sure everyone wants to speculate, but now is not the time for that.”
  • j b

    This sounds like Karma for recently making Harrison Ford look bad for admitting to seducing him into cheating on his wife.

  • Nelson

    Sending thoughts and prayers to Carrie.

  • Koos

    so take a beer or two.

  • Sansa Squad

    he never said she was stable and in his followup statement he condemned the media for “reading between the lines” of what he said to draw false conclusions *side eyes JJ’s misleading (and misinformed) headline*

  • Sansa Squad

    what a despicable thing to say. shame on you.

  • No Comment

    “The actor and filmmaker said his sister is not in stable condition, despite previous reports.” http://variety.com/2016/biz/news/carrie-fisher-heart-attack-star-wars-1201947925/

