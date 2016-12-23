Celebs Send Love to Carrie Fisher Amid Heart Attack News
Celebrities are sending their well wishes to Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher after it was announced that she suffered a heart attack while on a flight to Los Angeles.
The 60-year-old actress went into cardiac arrest while aboard the plane and was rushed to the hospital when it landed at LAX airport.
Carrie‘s friends and Star Wars co-stars, including William Shatner, Christina Applegate and Mark Hamill, took to Twitter to send her love.
“as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher,” Mark wrote.
“Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher,” Peter Mayhew, the actor who plays Chewbacca, wrote on Twitter.
Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher
— Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016
as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016
I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher.
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016
So much love being sent to you @carrieffisher
— christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 23, 2016
The world waits. Sending love and light to @carrieffisher and her family.
— E L James (@E_L_James) December 23, 2016
Please God, NO!!! https://t.co/dBsoXq7QdM
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) December 23, 2016
Praying for @carrieffisher
— TY SIMPKINS (@TYSIMPKINSactor) December 23, 2016
My prayers go out to you Carrie!! You've always been #brilliant and #beautiful. #CarrieFisher #StarWars #RogueOne #PostcardsFromTheEdge pic.twitter.com/AgJD7ZxfkN
— Chris Kattan (@ChrisKattan) December 23, 2016
Much light and love to @carrieffisher. 🙏🏻
— Kyle Newman (@kyle_newman) December 23, 2016
Prayers for Carrie @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/xhlPYB3I5r
— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 23, 2016
@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤
— Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016