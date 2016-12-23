Celebs Send Love to Carrie Fisher Amid Heart Attack News

Celebrities are sending their well wishes to Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher after it was announced that she suffered a heart attack while on a flight to Los Angeles.

The 60-year-old actress went into cardiac arrest while aboard the plane and was rushed to the hospital when it landed at LAX airport.

Carrie‘s friends and Star Wars co-stars, including William Shatner, Christina Applegate and Mark Hamill, took to Twitter to send her love.

“as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher,” Mark wrote.

“Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher,” Peter Mayhew, the actor who plays Chewbacca, wrote on Twitter.

