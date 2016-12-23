Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 5:36 pm

Celebs Send Love to Carrie Fisher Amid Heart Attack News

Celebs Send Love to Carrie Fisher Amid Heart Attack News

Celebrities are sending their well wishes to Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher after it was announced that she suffered a heart attack while on a flight to Los Angeles.

The 60-year-old actress went into cardiac arrest while aboard the plane and was rushed to the hospital when it landed at LAX airport.

Carrie‘s friends and Star Wars co-stars, including William Shatner, Christina Applegate and Mark Hamill, took to Twitter to send her love.

“as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher,” Mark wrote.

“Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher,” Peter Mayhew, the actor who plays Chewbacca, wrote on Twitter.

Click inside to see what other celebrities had to say…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carrie Fisher

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here