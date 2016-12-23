Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 1:21 am

Chrissy Teigen Snaps Back at Donald Trump's Tweet Slamming 'A-List Celebrities'

Chrissy Teigen has never kept her dislike for Donald Trump quiet – and she is having none of his latest Twitter comment.

The President-elect took to Twitter on Thursday (December 22) to share his thoughts about “A-list celebrities.”

“The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING,” he wrote. “I want the PEOPLE!”

“Hi – we are people,” Chrissy wrote back. “You are our president too. I don’t want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear.”

