Dax Shepard Was 'Suspicious' of Kristen Bell's 'Unbridled Happiness' When They First Met!

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 4:00 am

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have definitely secured a spot on our list of most adorable couples, but before they got together, Dax wasn’t sure what to think!

The 41-year-old Parenthood actor is spilling on his first encounter with the 36-year-old actress – back in 2007 at a birthday dinner for some friends.

“When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness,” Dax told Good Housekeeping magazine. “I thought, ‘Something stinks here; they’re in a cult.’”

The couple married in 2013 and now have two kids together – we’re glad things worked out!

Dax and Kristen are currently on vacation in Mammoth, Calif. Click inside to see a cute photo of the two sharing a smooch on the slopes…

It's hot as hell outside. @kristenanniebell

A photo posted by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on

