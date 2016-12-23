Top Stories
Fri, 23 December 2016 at 2:08 am

Ed Sheeran Has a Doppelganger on the Set of His Latest Music Video!

Ed Sheeran is hard at work on his latest music video!

The 25-year-old “Thinking Out Loud” singer was spotted on set earlier this week in Suffolk, England.

An Ed look-alike was there for the shoot as well – the two were seen swapping clothes while standing in a wooded area near a field.

Later, Ed was seen sitting behind the wheel of a big truck.

Ed recently broke his social media silence after a year-long absence – could all of this be related to his upcoming third album?

We can’t wait to find out!

15+ pictures inside of Ed Sheeran on set…

