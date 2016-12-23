Ellen Pompeo Speaks Out After A&E Changes KKK Docu-Series Title

Ellen Pompeo is thanking A&E after they changed the name of their upcoming KKK docu-series.

The Grey’s Anatomy star was one of many people who criticized the A&E about the show and encouraged a boycott of the network.

“Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes,” Ellen wrote on her Twitter, including a thumbs up emoji.

Unfortunately, Ellen faced her own criticism after her tweet, as some fans were not happy that she used black emojis.

“I’m so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I’m sad that people chose anger and I’m sorry if I offended anyone,” Ellen wrote in response to negative tweets.

Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes 👏🏾👍🏾A&E Changes ‘Generation KKK’ Title | Variety https://t.co/bvwsLCKDZ6 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

Don't be a hater I do it because racism is not just a black problem it is all of our problem get it??? https://t.co/GehrNAHIOa — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

😂😂😂 I can't with this … she has a right to her opinion if she finds it obnoxious that's her right https://t.co/k3NELOOJRJ — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

What's crazy is how angry everyone is… this is all about emojis people — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

It was a really positive thing a&e did… now that's not the focus ..my fault for responding — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

But sad to see racism is still alive and well on all sides — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

I'm so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I'm sad that people chose anger and I'm sorry if I offended anyone — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

You do realize…being married to a black man and having black children can make you a target from racist white people right? That's a thing — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 24, 2016