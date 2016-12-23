Top Stories
Fri, 23 December 2016 at 7:23 pm

Ellen Pompeo Speaks Out After A&E Changes KKK Docu-Series Title

Ellen Pompeo Speaks Out After A&E Changes KKK Docu-Series Title

Ellen Pompeo is thanking A&E after they changed the name of their upcoming KKK docu-series.

The Grey’s Anatomy star was one of many people who criticized the A&E about the show and encouraged a boycott of the network.

“Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes,” Ellen wrote on her Twitter, including a thumbs up emoji.

Unfortunately, Ellen faced her own criticism after her tweet, as some fans were not happy that she used black emojis.

“I’m so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I’m sad that people chose anger and I’m sorry if I offended anyone,” Ellen wrote in response to negative tweets.

Click inside to read all that Ellen had to say…
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ellen Pompeo

