Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 5:00 am

Hilary Duff Shares Cute Selfie While Wearing Christmas Pajamas

Hilary Duff Shares Cute Selfie While Wearing Christmas Pajamas

Hilary Duff goes makeup-free as she runs errands around town on Thursday afternoon (December 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 29-year-old Younger actress braved the rainy weather in an oversized, black turtleneck while wearing a large brown belt and boots.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Earlier this week, Hilary took to Instagram to share a mirror pic of herself wearing cute, plaid pajamas.

“the only time of year I wear matching pajamas….” Hilary captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

10+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff running errands…
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff shares cute onesie selfie 01
hilary duff shares cute onesie selfie 02
hilary duff shares cute onesie selfie 03
hilary duff shares cute onesie selfie 04
hilary duff shares cute onesie selfie 05
hilary duff shares cute onesie selfie 06
hilary duff shares cute onesie selfie 07
hilary duff shares cute onesie selfie 08
hilary duff shares cute onesie selfie 09
hilary duff shares cute onesie selfie 10
hilary duff shares cute onesie selfie 11

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Hilary Duff

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • josefina_baker@mail.ru

    I’ve earned $84 ,000 at this point this holiday season working on the internet however I’m a full time college student . I’m benefiting from an online business opportunity I observed and in addition I’ve made this kind of decent money . It is actually undoubtedly user-friendly and I am just too glad that I discovered out about that . The possibility within this is never-ending . Here’s everything I do>>> http://secure32.weebly.com

  • Helenjarmstrong

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj106d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive if you don’t check it
    !mj106d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash106DigitalDreamGetPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★::::::!mj106d:….,…..

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here