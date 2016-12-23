Hilary Duff Shares Cute Selfie While Wearing Christmas Pajamas
Hilary Duff goes makeup-free as she runs errands around town on Thursday afternoon (December 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 29-year-old Younger actress braved the rainy weather in an oversized, black turtleneck while wearing a large brown belt and boots.
Earlier this week, Hilary took to Instagram to share a mirror pic of herself wearing cute, plaid pajamas.
“the only time of year I wear matching pajamas….” Hilary captioned the below pic.
