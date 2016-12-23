VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson's Son David Channels Michael Jackson in Adorable Video!
Jennifer Hudson has gifted the world with this amazing video of her seven-year-old son David Jr. dancing to Michael Jackson – and it’s a must-watch.
The 35-year-old singer shared the video on her Instagram, featuring David showing off his best MJ moves while jamming out to the late entertainer’s “Smooth Criminal” in front of a mirror.
“My munch is giving it!” Jennifer wrote. “He loves him some Mj ! He always say ‘ I need my good socks, it helps me dance better ‘ he is in here giving it to me ,he said mommy u ready ….”
Watch below to brighten up your holidays!