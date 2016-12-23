Jesse Metcalfe Braves the WeHo Rain to Holiday Shop

Jesse Metcalfe does the wave as he steps out on Wednesday afternoon (December 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old actor rocked some facial hair and an aztec-printed jacket as he braved the rain to do some last minute holiday shopping.

Jesse and his fiancee Cara Santana were recently in Mexico for a friend’s wedding.

While they were in Mexico, Jesse took to Instagram to share a sexy pic of the pair on the beach.

“Farewell to the happy bride and groom! Thank you for sharing this beautiful experience with us. We were honored to help celebrate your commitment to each other. Thanks for your friendship, Robbie! Cara and I wish you and Sandi nothing but the very best!!! #LoveJonesWedding,” Jesse captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Jesse Metcalfe (@realjessemetcalfe) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:45pm PST

