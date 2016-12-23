Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 12:55 am

Jesse Metcalfe Braves the WeHo Rain to Holiday Shop

Jesse Metcalfe Braves the WeHo Rain to Holiday Shop

Jesse Metcalfe does the wave as he steps out on Wednesday afternoon (December 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old actor rocked some facial hair and an aztec-printed jacket as he braved the rain to do some last minute holiday shopping.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jesse Metcalfe

Jesse and his fiancee Cara Santana were recently in Mexico for a friend’s wedding.

While they were in Mexico, Jesse took to Instagram to share a sexy pic of the pair on the beach.

“Farewell to the happy bride and groom! Thank you for sharing this beautiful experience with us. We were honored to help celebrate your commitment to each other. Thanks for your friendship, Robbie! Cara and I wish you and Sandi nothing but the very best!!! #LoveJonesWedding,” Jesse captioned the below pic.

10+ pictures inside of Jesse Metcalfe stepping out in WeHo…
Just Jared on Facebook
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 01
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 02
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 03
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 04
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 05
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 06
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 07
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 08
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 09
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 10
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 11
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 12
jesse metccalfe braves the weho rain to holiday shop 13

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here