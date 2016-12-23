Jessica Chastain Opens Up About Being 'So Shy!'

Top Stories
Jessica Chastain might be used to spotlight these days, but she admits she’s totally shy in real life!

The 39-year-old Miss Sloane actress opened up during an episode of Inside the Actor’s Studio on Wednesday (December 21).

“I’m almost having a breakdown right now,” Jessica told host James Lipton.

“You’re still shy?” James asked, before Jessica relied, “Yes, I’m so shy.”

“It’s a strange thing, acting for me has never been about wanting attention or wanting to be seen,” she went on. “It’s funny that I’m in a profession where that’s where I am.”

“There’s so much that I want to express,” Jessica added. “It’s about connecting with another person and the intimacy of what that is, and so I have to overcome my shyness.”

