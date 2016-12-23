Josh Duhamel & Fergie Share Epic Christmas Card Pic!

The Duhamel family has just won the holiday with their Christmas card!

Josh Duhamel took to Instagram to share his family’s epic 2016 holiday card.

This year’s card features caricatures of the Duhamels – featuring the 44-year-old actor, his wife Fergie, and the couple’s three-year-old son Axl.

In the illustration, Fergie rocks antlers while putting a star on top of a Christmas tree, as Josh goes sledding, and Axl rocks a Batman costume.