Fri, 23 December 2016 at 4:08 pm

Justin Bieber Ends 2016 as Vevo's Top Artist of the Year!

Justin Bieber Ends 2016 as Vevo's Top Artist of the Year!

Justin Bieber is ending the year on a high-note after being named the top artist of the year by Vevo!

The 22-year-old singer has received over 6.3 billion views on his collective slate of videos on the music streaming site this past year, a new record.

“Congrats to @justinbieber, our top artist of 2016 with a record six billion views on Vevo! 👏🏼 #Beliebers,” Vevo tweeted, which the singer’s manager Scooter Braun retweeted with a congratulatory note.

Pictured inside: Justin heading out for dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse in a casual outfit on Thursday night (December 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
