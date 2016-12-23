Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 8:38 pm

Kanye West Steps Out After Cancelling European Tour

Kanye West Steps Out After Cancelling European Tour

Kanye West is back to business after cancelling his European tour.

The 39-year-old rapper was spotted looking casual as he headed out of a Yeezy warehouse on Friday (December 23) in Los Angeles.

Kanye recently called off the second leg of his Saint Pablo tour, which primarily included dates in Europe.

His team reportedly contacted promoter Live Nation after her was hospitalized to say that his plan for the European leg of the tour was cancelled.

Live Nation also explained to TMZ that the tour had never been confirmed.

