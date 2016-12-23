Top Stories
Fri, 23 December 2016 at 6:04 pm

Kris Jenner Shares One of the First Kardashian Family Christmas Photos!

Kris Jenner Shares One of the First Kardashian Family Christmas Photos!

Kris Jenner just shared the most adorable holiday throwback!

The 61-year-old reality star took to her Instagram to share a vintage Christmas photo of her oldest children Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Rob.

The super cute siblings are decked out in their holiday best, including the girls in matching dresses, and are seated by the family piano.

“My little Christmas cuties!! #FBF #Christmas #throwback #besttimeoftheyear🎄,” Kris captioned the sweet photo.

It looks like this was the beginning of the Kardashian Christmas card tradition!

A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Also pictured: Khloe keeping covered up as she makes her way through LAX airport on Friday (December 23) in Los Angeles.
  • piste_five

    look at those nasty ass lips EW

  • person

    they all look exactly the same older as they did little!

  • shoes4life

    More proof that Khloe is a product of an affair.

  • Blake

    kim is obviously the fav child

  • Joy

    That’s exactly what I was going to say! She’s pale and fair and doesn’t even look like her pre-surgery mom.

