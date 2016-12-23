Kris Jenner Shares One of the First Kardashian Family Christmas Photos!

Kris Jenner just shared the most adorable holiday throwback!

The 61-year-old reality star took to her Instagram to share a vintage Christmas photo of her oldest children Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Rob.

The super cute siblings are decked out in their holiday best, including the girls in matching dresses, and are seated by the family piano.

“My little Christmas cuties!! #FBF #Christmas #throwback #besttimeoftheyear🎄,” Kris captioned the sweet photo.

It looks like this was the beginning of the Kardashian Christmas card tradition!

Also pictured: Khloe keeping covered up as she makes her way through LAX airport on Friday (December 23) in Los Angeles.

