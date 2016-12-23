Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 11:05 pm

Rihanna Heads Home to Barbados For the Holidays!

Rihanna Heads Home to Barbados For the Holidays!

Rihanna is back in Barbados for the holidays!

The 28-year-old entertainer was spotted stepping off a private jet on Friday (December 23) at an airport in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Ri kept it casual in jeans and tee that appeared to have a vintage photo of herself on it!

She was also joined by a body guard and a gal pal as they headed to catch a ride out of the airport.

Rihanna was back home in Barbados just a few weeks ago when she made a trip there to celebrate their 50th anniversary of independence alongside Prince Harry.

10+ pictures inside of Rihanna arriving in Barbados
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 01
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 02
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 03
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 04
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 05
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 06
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 07
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 08
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 09
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 10
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 11
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 12
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 13
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 14
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 15
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 16
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 17
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 18
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 19
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 20
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 21
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 22
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 23
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 24
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 25
rihanna heads home to barbados for the holidays 26

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Koos

    yes: THE TURKEY’S ARE BIGGER OVER THERE!!

  • 6Feet5inFl

    Rihanna had better “Pick Up The Phone” from Travis Scott!

  • lynn

    Tired of seeing articles implying she still with CB…..hope this is not so……..takes away from her character…..what’s up with her and drake? Thought it was real this time😕

  • 6Feet5inFl

    Leonardo has moved on, Chris has moved on & Drake has moved on from Rihanna. That leaves Travis Scott, so “Pick Up The Phone”!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here