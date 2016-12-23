Rihanna Heads Home to Barbados For the Holidays!

Rihanna is back in Barbados for the holidays!

The 28-year-old entertainer was spotted stepping off a private jet on Friday (December 23) at an airport in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Ri kept it casual in jeans and tee that appeared to have a vintage photo of herself on it!

She was also joined by a body guard and a gal pal as they headed to catch a ride out of the airport.

Rihanna was back home in Barbados just a few weeks ago when she made a trip there to celebrate their 50th anniversary of independence alongside Prince Harry.

