Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Spend the Holidays Together After Explosive Fight

Fri, 23 December 2016 at 10:30 pm

It looks like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reconciled their differences after their explosive fight earlier this week.

After a very public back-and-forth on Instagram and claims that Chyna had left with their baby Dream, the couple are back together.

Chyna took to her Snapchat to post a photo cozied up with Rob, who is kissing the back of her head.

“Happy Holidays,” Chyna wrote with the image, adding in a heart emoji.

Chyna also shared an adorable video of baby Dream smiling while being held in Rob‘s arms and a video of ornaments with their names on them on the tree.

  • Jack Mack

    Oh thank you God! All l*sers and wh*res should be happy at Christmas just like everybody else!

  • Koos

    so this was ‘sick rob’s’ ay to get into the news?

    SO SKIP HIM FOR GOOD!!

  • Blake

    the world has had enough of their pr relationship and breakups

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    Predictable. The whole thing was a scam to bring attention to their new show. Pathetic. The vacuumed carpets and his extremely bad acting were the big giveaway.

