Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Spend the Holidays Together After Explosive Fight

It looks like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reconciled their differences after their explosive fight earlier this week.

After a very public back-and-forth on Instagram and claims that Chyna had left with their baby Dream, the couple are back together.

Chyna took to her Snapchat to post a photo cozied up with Rob, who is kissing the back of her head.

“Happy Holidays,” Chyna wrote with the image, adding in a heart emoji.

Chyna also shared an adorable video of baby Dream smiling while being held in Rob‘s arms and a video of ornaments with their names on them on the tree.

