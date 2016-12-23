Shawn Mendes: 'Live at Madison Square Garden' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Shawn Mendes has released his latest album!

The 18-year-old performer dropped his latest album Live at Madison Square Garden – just in time for Christmas!

The album documents Shawn‘s first time headlining at New York City’s Madison Square Garden – giving fans the feeling that they’re in the arena with him as he performs on stage again.

This is the second album Shawn has released this year.

Back in September, Shawn dropped Illuminate which received rave reviews.

Download Live at Madison Square Garden on iTunes here and stream it below!