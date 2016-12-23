VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale's Dogs Are Little Ballerinas!
Kate Beckinsale joins her friends as she makes her way into Craig’s restaurant Wednesday night (December 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 43-year-old actress looked super stylish in a faux fur coat, choker, and boots as she arrived at the restaurant.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale
Kate took to Instagram this week to share a cute video of her two dogs dancing around as they wait for a treat.
“Christmas WE HAZ IT #balletdogs,” Kate captioned the below video.
10+ pictures inside of Kate Beckinsale arriving at the restaurant…