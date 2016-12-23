Top Stories
Fri, 23 December 2016 at 6:00 am

VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale's Dogs Are Little Ballerinas!

VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale's Dogs Are Little Ballerinas!

Kate Beckinsale joins her friends as she makes her way into Craig’s restaurant Wednesday night (December 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress looked super stylish in a faux fur coat, choker, and boots as she arrived at the restaurant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale

Kate took to Instagram this week to share a cute video of her two dogs dancing around as they wait for a treat.

“Christmas WE HAZ IT #balletdogs,” Kate captioned the below video.

10+ pictures inside of Kate Beckinsale arriving at the restaurant…
Photos: AKM-GSI
Kate Beckinsale

  • rg1984

    love kate, she looks amazing at 43

  • Helenjarmstrong

