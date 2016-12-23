Fri, 23 December 2016 at 4:45 pm
Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Flaunt Tons of Beach PDA!
Zoe Kravitz and her boyfriend Karl Glusman are one hot couple and they proved it during a trip to the beach in Miami!
The 28-year-old Divergent actress and the 28-year-old Nocturnal Animals actor showed off a ton of PDA, as well as their hot bodies, while frolicking on the beach on Friday (December 23) in Miami, Fla.
Zoe put her body on display in a black bikini while Karl‘s muscles were in full view.
10+ pictures inside of Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman at the beach in Miami…
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
