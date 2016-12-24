Top Stories
Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 1:12 pm

'Alien: Covenant' Trailer is Coming Tomorrow - Watch a Teaser!

'Alien: Covenant' Trailer is Coming Tomorrow - Watch a Teaser!

With just one day left until the debut of the Alien: Covenant trailer, 20th Century Fox has shared a teaser look at the upcoming movie.

All we get to see is what appears to be an egg about to open up, but we can’t wait to know more!

Alien: Covenant is a sequel to Ridley Soctt‘s Prometheus and it’s one of the films acting as prequels to the Alien franchise.

The new film will hit theaters on May 19 and it stars Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Demian Bichir, and more.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alien: Covenant, Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here