'Alien: Covenant' Trailer is Coming Tomorrow - Watch a Teaser!

With just one day left until the debut of the Alien: Covenant trailer, 20th Century Fox has shared a teaser look at the upcoming movie.

All we get to see is what appears to be an egg about to open up, but we can’t wait to know more!

Alien: Covenant is a sequel to Ridley Soctt‘s Prometheus and it’s one of the films acting as prequels to the Alien franchise.

The new film will hit theaters on May 19 and it stars Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Demian Bichir, and more.