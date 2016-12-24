Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Amy Schumer Goes Ice Skating with Boyfriend Ben Hanisch!

It always feels like the holidays when we see everyone out on the seasonal ice skating rinks and now Amy Schumer has put on her skates with boyfriend Ben Hanisch!

The 35-year-old comedian went ice skating at Bryant Park on Thursday (December 22) in New York City.

“Thanks! #bryantparkwintervillage,” she captioned the Instagram photo of her and Ben holding hands on the rink.

Pictured inside: Amy and Ben stepping out in their pajamas while going fro a walk around their neighborhood that same day in the Big Apple.
