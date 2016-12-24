Top Stories
Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 3:15 pm

Beyonce Impersonator Keyonce Drops Hilarious 'Slay Bells' Video for Christmas!

Beyonce Impersonator Keyonce Drops Hilarious 'Slay Bells' Video for Christmas!

Get ready for a good laugh while watching Beyonce impersonator Jade Novah (aka Keyonce) do her impression of the singer for this hilarious “Slay Bells” video!

The impersonator pretends that she is Beyonce introducing a new holiday album featuring some major artists doing holiday covers.

Jade does all of the impressions in the video and some of the other artists she nails include Shakira, Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton, Erykah Badu, and more.

“After 3 years, Keyonce is finally releasing her long awaited Christmas album, Slay Bells,” the caption for the video reads.
