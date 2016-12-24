Captain Marvel Gives Brie Larson a Shout-Out in New Comic!

Brie Larson is set to play the role of Captain Marvel in an upcoming stand-alone Marvel film, but first the actress is getting a shout-out by the comic book character!

The 26-year-old Oscar-winning actress has shared an image from the upcoming Spider-Man/Deadpool comic which features a funny moment from Captain Marvel.

The superhero asks for someone to bring her the movie Room, but she was given the wrong film.

“No. I wanted Room with Brie Larson. Not The Room — Side Note. You know this guy is an alien, right? He’s a wanted criminal. The Guardians have been looking for him for years,” Captain Marvel says while holding a copy of Tommy Wiseau‘s movie.

“I feel you girl. #captainmarvel (edit: this is from Spider-Man/Deadpool #12 – out next week),” Brie captioned the image on her Instagram account.