Celebs Praise 'Teen Vogue' Writer for Standing Up to Tucker Carlson in Sexist Interview

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson is receiving backlash for his sexist interview with Teen Vogue journalist Lauren Duca.

Lauren appeared on the show to discuss Ivanka Trump being harassed on an airplane and she was essentially accused of thinking the behavior was okay, even though she did not think so. Whenever she tried to get Tucker to realize that they agree on the topic, he wouldn’t listen.

Tucker later tried to put Lauren down for writing for Teen Vogue.

“You wrote this piece in Teen Vogue, which I guess you write for,” Tucker said in a condescending tone. Lauren responded by saying, “Oh? Which you guess I write for? Yes. That’s not fake news. That’s real news. I write for [Teen Vogue]. You guess? Oh, you guess Tucker? That’s really patronizing. Your producers asked me if I write for Teen Vogue and you have my Teen Vogue article in front of you. My name is Lauren Duca and I write for Teen Vogue.”

Tucker later criticized Lauren for other articles that she writes for the outlet and she shut him down. “A woman can love Ariana Grande and her thigh high boots and still discuss politics. Those things are not mutually exclusive,” she said.

Celebs like Jaime King and lots of other Twitter users are standing up for Lauren following the sexist interview.

