Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 4:41 pm

Celebs Praise 'Teen Vogue' Writer for Standing Up to Tucker Carlson in Sexist Interview

Celebs Praise 'Teen Vogue' Writer for Standing Up to Tucker Carlson in Sexist Interview

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson is receiving backlash for his sexist interview with Teen Vogue journalist Lauren Duca.

Lauren appeared on the show to discuss Ivanka Trump being harassed on an airplane and she was essentially accused of thinking the behavior was okay, even though she did not think so. Whenever she tried to get Tucker to realize that they agree on the topic, he wouldn’t listen.

Tucker later tried to put Lauren down for writing for Teen Vogue.

“You wrote this piece in Teen Vogue, which I guess you write for,” Tucker said in a condescending tone. Lauren responded by saying, “Oh? Which you guess I write for? Yes. That’s not fake news. That’s real news. I write for [Teen Vogue]. You guess? Oh, you guess Tucker? That’s really patronizing. Your producers asked me if I write for Teen Vogue and you have my Teen Vogue article in front of you. My name is Lauren Duca and I write for Teen Vogue.”

Tucker later criticized Lauren for other articles that she writes for the outlet and she shut him down. “A woman can love Ariana Grande and her thigh high boots and still discuss politics. Those things are not mutually exclusive,” she said.

Celebs like Jaime King and lots of other Twitter users are standing up for Lauren following the sexist interview.

Click inside to read what others are saying about the interview…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Twitter
Posted to: Lauren Duca, Tucker Carlson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Visitor

    I am not sure why you embedded Martin Shrekli’s tweet. He’s an a-hole who’s on his way to prison for fraud.

  • John Dow

    Celebs? Where?

  • John Dow

    > the radically sexist & IGNORANT
    > feces-head
    > old white dude

    Tolerant Liberals… full of shit, hate and intolerance :)

  • Joy

    That Carlson douche is always like that.

  • 55vineyard

    No idea who either of them are but the guy sounds like a moron who just likes to hear the sound of his own voice.

  • Mabeljmcgowan

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj85d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj85d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash85DirectBuzzGetPay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★::::::!mj85d:….,……..

  • Ash

    Ikr? They always love to resort to ad hominem attacks. That’s all they are capable of.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here