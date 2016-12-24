Celebs Praise 'Teen Vogue' Writer for Standing Up to Tucker Carlson in Sexist Interview
Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson is receiving backlash for his sexist interview with Teen Vogue journalist Lauren Duca.
Lauren appeared on the show to discuss Ivanka Trump being harassed on an airplane and she was essentially accused of thinking the behavior was okay, even though she did not think so. Whenever she tried to get Tucker to realize that they agree on the topic, he wouldn’t listen.
Tucker later tried to put Lauren down for writing for Teen Vogue.
“You wrote this piece in Teen Vogue, which I guess you write for,” Tucker said in a condescending tone. Lauren responded by saying, “Oh? Which you guess I write for? Yes. That’s not fake news. That’s real news. I write for [Teen Vogue]. You guess? Oh, you guess Tucker? That’s really patronizing. Your producers asked me if I write for Teen Vogue and you have my Teen Vogue article in front of you. My name is Lauren Duca and I write for Teen Vogue.”
Tucker later criticized Lauren for other articles that she writes for the outlet and she shut him down. “A woman can love Ariana Grande and her thigh high boots and still discuss politics. Those things are not mutually exclusive,” she said.
Celebs like Jaime King and lots of other Twitter users are standing up for Lauren following the sexist interview.
Add @TuckerCarlson to the list of embarrassments of 2016. What a misogynistic douchebag. @laurenduca deserves all the love she's getting.
— Ashley Grace (@ashley_hinshaw) December 25, 2016
.@TuckerCarlson is an enemy of rational discourse. In this fraught moment, his bully tactics are profoundly damaging, and achieve nothing.
— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 24, 2016
MUST SEE- follow the elegant, poised & intelligent @laurenduca & unfollow the radically sexist & IGNORANT @TuckerCarlson #TrueColors shown✔️ https://t.co/5A3UAXwGjs
— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) December 24, 2016
Click inside to read what others are saying about the interview…
Heros aren't made they're born. Watch @laurenduca rise above T Carlson's inept condescension to beautifully explain the problem with Ivanka. https://t.co/go4dSXpN77
— Jimmi Simpson (@jimmisimpson) December 24, 2016
This is incredible. "Stick to the thigh high boots" you rock @laurenduca you completely owned him. https://t.co/h39nfWFwDN
— Phoebe Tonkin (@1PhoebeJTonkin) December 24, 2016
Dear @laurenduca, I think you displayed a level of articulateness & grace in the face of utter idiocy that most would have found impossible.
— Ashley Madekwe (@smashleybell) December 25, 2016
@laurenduca Your brilliant in the moment wit exposing non-listening pedantic punditry was a joy to behold!
https://t.co/3SFD0MZoUB
— Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) December 24, 2016
lauren duca getting shouted over by an old white dude while talking about trump's misogyny is 2016 in a nutshell
— Aidan Alexander (@aidan) December 24, 2016
Bravo to @laurenduca for showing us all how to respond to a feces-head! This made my morning. https://t.co/LP7tNOOhjp
— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) December 24, 2016
Proud of @laurenduca for standing her ground. https://t.co/HVjGnUQKCL
— Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 24, 2016
