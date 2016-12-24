Celebs Share Their Christmas Tree Photos - See 20 Festive Pics!

It’s Christmas Eve and by now, everyone should have their Christmas trees set up for the big day, so let’s take a look at how celebs are decorating their homes for the holiday!

Stars have been taking to their social media pages all week long to share festive photos from inside their homes and it’s been getting us so excited for Christmas.

We have gathered a bunch of the best photos from celebs like Jessica Simpson, Henry Cavill, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Naomi Watts, Lily Aldridge, and so many more.

Click through the slideshow to see photos of celebs’ Christmas trees…