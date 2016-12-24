Charlie Hunnam Picks Up Last Minute Groceries on Christmas Eve

Charlie Hunnam is getting ready for the holidays and he was spotted doing some last minute grocery shopping on Christmas Eve!

The 36-year-old former Sons of Anarchy was joined by his longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis for a trip to Whole Foods on Saturday afternoon (December 24) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

Make sure to watch the new trailer for Charlie‘s upcoming movie The Lost City of Z, which is set to hit theaters in April.

10+ pictures inside of Charlie Hunnam at the grocery store…