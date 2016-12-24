Top Stories
Sat, 24 December 2016 at 10:08 pm

Charlie Hunnam Picks Up Last Minute Groceries on Christmas Eve

Charlie Hunnam Picks Up Last Minute Groceries on Christmas Eve

Charlie Hunnam is getting ready for the holidays and he was spotted doing some last minute grocery shopping on Christmas Eve!

The 36-year-old former Sons of Anarchy was joined by his longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis for a trip to Whole Foods on Saturday afternoon (December 24) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

Make sure to watch the new trailer for Charlie‘s upcoming movie The Lost City of Z, which is set to hit theaters in April.

10+ pictures inside of Charlie Hunnam at the grocery store…

Just Jared on Facebook
charlie hunnam picks up last minute groceries on christmas eve 01
charlie hunnam picks up last minute groceries on christmas eve 02
charlie hunnam picks up last minute groceries on christmas eve 03
charlie hunnam picks up last minute groceries on christmas eve 04
charlie hunnam picks up last minute groceries on christmas eve 05
charlie hunnam picks up last minute groceries on christmas eve 06
charlie hunnam picks up last minute groceries on christmas eve 07
charlie hunnam picks up last minute groceries on christmas eve 08
charlie hunnam picks up last minute groceries on christmas eve 09
charlie hunnam picks up last minute groceries on christmas eve 10

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam, Morgana McNelis

