Sat, 24 December 2016 at 12:43 pm
Chris Hemsworth Kisses Elsa Pataky Next to the Christmas Tree!
Chris Hemsworth is making us swoon thanks to his Christmas pajamas in this new picture with wife Elsa Pataky!
The 40-year-old actress shared the photo on her Instagram account. “Best Christmas present ever! A kiss from @chrishemsworth!!!” she captioned the image.
Elsa also shared a photo of herself with Miley Cyrus and said, “Fun Christmas Party with my family!”
Liam took to his Instagram page to wish a “Happy Birthday” to Jesus along with a photo of him and his fiancee Miley in festive outfits. See pics in the gallery!
Photos: Instagram
