Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 8:20 am

Christmas 2016 Football Schedule - Full List of Teams Playing!

Christmas 2016 Football Schedule - Full List of Teams Playing!

This year on Christmas Eve day (Saturday, December 24), as well as Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25), the NFL is jam packed with football games!

Believe it or not, the 2017 Super Bowl is just a few weeks away, and the NFL playoffs are looming!

On Saturday, you’ll be able to catch superstar quarterbacks including New England Patriots’ Tom Brady, Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, and more compete for playoff spots and 2017 draft selection order with their win/loss amounts.

Click inside for the full Christmas Eve/Christmas Day football schedule…

Saturday, December 24
1:00 pm: Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills
1:00 pm Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers
1:00 pm New York Jets vs New England Patriots
1:00 pm San Diego Chargers vs Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
1:00 pm Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears
4:05 pm Indianapolis Colts vs Oakland Raiders
4:25 pm Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks
4:25 pm San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams
8:25 pm Cincinnati Bengals vs Houston Texans

Sunday, December 25
4:30 pm Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers
8:30 pm Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, December 26 8:30 pm
Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christmas, Football

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here