Christmas 2016 Football Schedule - Full List of Teams Playing!

This year on Christmas Eve day (Saturday, December 24), as well as Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25), the NFL is jam packed with football games!

Believe it or not, the 2017 Super Bowl is just a few weeks away, and the NFL playoffs are looming!

On Saturday, you’ll be able to catch superstar quarterbacks including New England Patriots’ Tom Brady, Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, and more compete for playoff spots and 2017 draft selection order with their win/loss amounts.

Click inside for the full Christmas Eve/Christmas Day football schedule…

Saturday, December 24

1:00 pm: Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

1:00 pm Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

1:00 pm Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

1:00 pm New York Jets vs New England Patriots

1:00 pm San Diego Chargers vs Cleveland Browns

1:00 pm Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

1:00 pm Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 pm Washington Redskins vs Chicago Bears

4:05 pm Indianapolis Colts vs Oakland Raiders

4:25 pm Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

4:25 pm San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

8:25 pm Cincinnati Bengals vs Houston Texans

Sunday, December 25

4:30 pm Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers

8:30 pm Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, December 26 8:30 pm

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys