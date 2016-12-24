Christmas Movies on Netflix - What to Watch During Holidays 2016!

Christmas weekend will be a great time to relax – so why not curl up on the couch and watch some of what Netflix has to offer!

This year, the streaming service is offering a wide range of holiday movie selections on their streaming service.

White Christmas, perhaps one of the most famous Christmas movies ever made, is streaming this year, as well as some other fan favorite films including Miracle on 34th Street (the 1994) version, and Love Actually, which features lots of celebs including Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, and more.

Click inside to see the full list of Christmas movies streaming on Netflix for the 2016 holiday season….

A Christmas Horror Story (2015) – starring William Shatner

A Christmas Star (2015) – starring Pierce Brosnan and Liam Neeson

A Very Murray Christmas (2015) – starring Bill Murray, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, and lots more

All I Want For Christmas (1991) – starring Thora Birch

An Evergreen Christmas (2014) – starring Naomi Judd, Greer Grammer, and Booboo Stewart

Christmas Miracle at Sage Creek (2005) – starring David Carradine

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) – starring Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis

Dreamworks Happy Holidays From Madagascar (2009)

Ernest Saves Christmas (1998) – starring Jim Varney

Holiday Engagement (2011) – starring Haylie Duff

Happy Christmas (2014) – starring Anna Kendrick and Lena Dunham

Just Friends (2005) – starring Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, and Anna Faris

Last Holiday (2006) – starring Queen Latifah

Love Actually (2003) – starring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, and many more

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) – starring Mara Wilson, Elizabeth Perkins, and Dylan McDermott

Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday (2016)

Pee-Wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special (1988)

Pete’s Christmas (2013) – starring Bailee Madison

The Ref (1994) – starring Denis Leary and Kevin Spacey

Radio City Christmas Spectacular (2007) – starring the Rockettes

The Santa Clause (1994) – starring Tim Allen

Scrooged (1988) – starring Bill Murray

The Search for Santa Paws (2010)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

White Christmas (1954) – starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney