Christmas Movies on Netflix - What to Watch During Holidays 2016!
Christmas weekend will be a great time to relax – so why not curl up on the couch and watch some of what Netflix has to offer!
This year, the streaming service is offering a wide range of holiday movie selections on their streaming service.
White Christmas, perhaps one of the most famous Christmas movies ever made, is streaming this year, as well as some other fan favorite films including Miracle on 34th Street (the 1994) version, and Love Actually, which features lots of celebs including Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, and more.
Click inside to see the full list of Christmas movies streaming on Netflix for the 2016 holiday season….
A Christmas Horror Story (2015) – starring William Shatner
A Christmas Star (2015) – starring Pierce Brosnan and Liam Neeson
A Very Murray Christmas (2015) – starring Bill Murray, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, and lots more
All I Want For Christmas (1991) – starring Thora Birch
An Evergreen Christmas (2014) – starring Naomi Judd, Greer Grammer, and Booboo Stewart
Christmas Miracle at Sage Creek (2005) – starring David Carradine
Christmas With the Kranks (2004) – starring Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis
Dreamworks Happy Holidays From Madagascar (2009)
Ernest Saves Christmas (1998) – starring Jim Varney
Holiday Engagement (2011) – starring Haylie Duff
Happy Christmas (2014) – starring Anna Kendrick and Lena Dunham
Just Friends (2005) – starring Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, and Anna Faris
Last Holiday (2006) – starring Queen Latifah
Love Actually (2003) – starring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, and many more
Miracle on 34th Street (1994) – starring Mara Wilson, Elizabeth Perkins, and Dylan McDermott
Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday (2016)
Pee-Wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special (1988)
Pete’s Christmas (2013) – starring Bailee Madison
The Ref (1994) – starring Denis Leary and Kevin Spacey
Radio City Christmas Spectacular (2007) – starring the Rockettes
The Santa Clause (1994) – starring Tim Allen
Scrooged (1988) – starring Bill Murray
The Search for Santa Paws (2010)
While You Were Sleeping (1995)
White Christmas (1954) – starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney