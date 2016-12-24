Demi Lovato Sings Amazing Rendition of 'Silent Night'

Check out this video of Demi Lovato absolutely killing it singing “Silent Night.”

The 23-year-old musician shared the video page where she sits at the mic and shows off her vocal skills in time for the holiday season.

“Wanted to share my favorite holiday song with you guys ❤️ Hope you like my rendition of “Silent Night” Happy Holidays! #HondaCivicTour,” she tweeted.

In case you missed it, Demi sang another holiday song, Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” on Carpool Karaoke with Nick Jonas, James Corden, and many other celebs.



Demi Lovato – “Silent Night”