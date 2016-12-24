'Fuller House' Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix!

Netflix has revealed that a third season of Fuller House will be coming to the streaming service next year!

The first two seasons of the Full House revival series are currently available to watch on Netflix and we can only hope that Mary-Kate (and/or?!) Ashley Olsen will be convinced to finally make an appearance in the third season.

The cast – John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber – made a cute holiday-themed video to announce the new season. Watch the clip below!