Top Stories
Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Take North to See 'The Nutcracker' Before Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 3:50 pm

Gisele Bundchen Pregnancy Rumors Are Spreading

  • Here are the photos that are making people speculate if Gisele Bundchen is pregnant – TMZ
  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are vacationing with the kids for the holidays – Radar
  • Zendaya has a pretty intense Christmas tree this year – Just Jared Jr
  • Is Michael Fassbender worth seeing in Assassin’s Creed? – Lainey Gossip
  • Critics pick the best TV performances of 2016 – The Hollywood Reporter
JJ Links Around The Web

  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
