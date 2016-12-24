Sat, 24 December 2016 at 3:50 pm
Gisele Bundchen Pregnancy Rumors Are Spreading
- Here are the photos that are making people speculate if Gisele Bundchen is pregnant – TMZ
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are vacationing with the kids for the holidays – Radar
- Zendaya has a pretty intense Christmas tree this year – Just Jared Jr
- Is Michael Fassbender worth seeing in Assassin’s Creed? – Lainey Gossip
- Critics pick the best TV performances of 2016 – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Gisele Bundchen, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet