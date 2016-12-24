Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher
Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and more actors from the Star Wars franchise are sending their love to Carrie Fisher after she suffered a major heart attack on an airplane.
The 60-year-old actress was reportedly unresponsive for 15 minutes and she’s currently being treated at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. There are conflicting reports out there to her condition.
Harrison, who played Han Solo, released a statement to THR.
“I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend,” he said. “Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”
as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016
Sending my love. Please recover @carrieffisher
— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 24, 2016
Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher
— Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016
@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤
— Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016
Sending love to @carrieffisher ❤ pic.twitter.com/04KlUi9nnB
— DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 24, 2016