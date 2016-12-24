Top Stories
Sat, 24 December 2016 at 11:15 am

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and more actors from the Star Wars franchise are sending their love to Carrie Fisher after she suffered a major heart attack on an airplane.

The 60-year-old actress was reportedly unresponsive for 15 minutes and she’s currently being treated at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. There are conflicting reports out there to her condition.

Harrison, who played Han Solo, released a statement to THR.

“I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend,” he said. “Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

Click inside to read what more Star Wars actors are saying…

