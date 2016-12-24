Sat, 24 December 2016 at 11:51 pm
Henry Cavill in a Santa Hat is an Amazing Christmas Gift to All
Henry Cavill is sending a whole lot of Christmas cheer to his fans with this new video of him in a Santa hat while next to his Christmas tree.
In the clip, the 33-year-old Man of Steel actor shows off a present for his dog Kal, which is shaped like a large bone.
“Santa and I know each other personally so he drops off the pressies one day early, especially for Kal. Time efficiency and all that,” Henry captioned the video.
