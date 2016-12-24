Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 11:51 pm

Henry Cavill in a Santa Hat is an Amazing Christmas Gift to All

Henry Cavill in a Santa Hat is an Amazing Christmas Gift to All

Henry Cavill is sending a whole lot of Christmas cheer to his fans with this new video of him in a Santa hat while next to his Christmas tree.

In the clip, the 33-year-old Man of Steel actor shows off a present for his dog Kal, which is shaped like a large bone.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Henry Cavill

“Santa and I know each other personally so he drops off the pressies one day early, especially for Kal. Time efficiency and all that,” Henry captioned the video.

A video posted by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

