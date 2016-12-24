Hugh Jackman Goes for a Christmas Eve Swim in Sydney!

Hugh Jackman is giving us another peek at his hot body this week and it’s a Christmas gift to us all!

The 48-year-old actor stripped off his shirt for a swim at Bondi Beach with a pal on Saturday (December 24) in Sydney, Australia.

Hugh was spotted putting his muscular physique on display earlier in the week as well.

Hugh took to his Instagram account that day to share a hot photo of him in front of the Christmas tree. “Happy holidays to all!” he captioned the pic.

A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:09am PST

