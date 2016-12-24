Irina Shayk Keeps Her Baby Bump Covered in Beverly Hills
Irina Shayk is keeping her baby bump under wraps!
The 30-year-old pregnant model kept her bump hidden under an over-sized bomber jacket while out and about on Friday (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Irina first made a stop to get her hair done at Benjamin Salon and then left with her friend and hair colorist Shah Karegar.
The duo then stopped by a nail salon for some additional pampering.
While out, Irina could be seen rocking her huge emerald ring that fans are speculating is an engagement ring from boyfriend Bradley Cooper.
