Sat, 24 December 2016 at 12:20 am

Irina Shayk Keeps Her Baby Bump Covered in Beverly Hills

Irina Shayk Keeps Her Baby Bump Covered in Beverly Hills

Irina Shayk is keeping her baby bump under wraps!

The 30-year-old pregnant model kept her bump hidden under an over-sized bomber jacket while out and about on Friday (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Irina first made a stop to get her hair done at Benjamin Salon and then left with her friend and hair colorist Shah Karegar.

The duo then stopped by a nail salon for some additional pampering.

While out, Irina could be seen rocking her huge emerald ring that fans are speculating is an engagement ring from boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Irina Shayk, Pregnant Celebrities

