James Franco Plays LGBT Advocate Turned Anti-Gay Pastor in 'I Am Michael' Trailer

James Franco stars in the upcoming movie I Am Michael and the trailer for the film has been released.

The 38-year-old actor plays a former LGBTQ advocate who later become a supporter of the anti-gay movement after he turned to Christianity and “saved” himself from homosexuality.

The film is based on a true story and Zachary Quinto plays the man’s ex-boyfriend, who he started the magazine Young Gay America with.

Emma Roberts, Charlie Carver, and Avan Jogia also star in the movie, which played at Sundance. It is set to be released in theaters and on demand on January 27.

Official trailer for "I Am Michael" – in theaters/on demand January 27th pic.twitter.com/a7bys0Vnn7 — Charlie Carver (@Charlie_Carver) December 23, 2016

Pictured inside: Zachary walking his dog around town on Thursday (December 22) in New York City.