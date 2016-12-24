Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 6:34 pm

James Franco Plays LGBT Advocate Turned Anti-Gay Pastor in 'I Am Michael' Trailer

James Franco Plays LGBT Advocate Turned Anti-Gay Pastor in 'I Am Michael' Trailer

James Franco stars in the upcoming movie I Am Michael and the trailer for the film has been released.

The 38-year-old actor plays a former LGBTQ advocate who later become a supporter of the anti-gay movement after he turned to Christianity and “saved” himself from homosexuality.

The film is based on a true story and Zachary Quinto plays the man’s ex-boyfriend, who he started the magazine Young Gay America with.

Emma Roberts, Charlie Carver, and Avan Jogia also star in the movie, which played at Sundance. It is set to be released in theaters and on demand on January 27.

Pictured inside: Zachary walking his dog around town on Thursday (December 22) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
james franco i am michael trailer 01
james franco i am michael trailer 02
james franco i am michael trailer 03
james franco i am michael trailer 04
james franco i am michael trailer 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: James Franco, Zachary Quinto

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here