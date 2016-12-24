Jennifer Lawrence Makes Her Annual Christmas Visit to Children's Hospital in Kentucky!

Jennifer Lawrence makes a trip every year to visit the kids at a local children’s hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky and she made sure to go again this year!

The 26-year-old actress stopped by Norton Children’s Hospital on Christmas Eve (December 24) and brought so many smiles to the kids’ faces.

Jennifer donated $2 million to the hospital earlier this year and she also raised money for the American Heart Assocation and Jefferson County Public Schools via an early screening of her movie Passengers this week, according to Wave 3 News.