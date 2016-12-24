Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Kim Kardashian Wears a Lip Ring to Kardashian Christmas Party 2016!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 7:07 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Her Annual Christmas Visit to Children's Hospital in Kentucky!

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Her Annual Christmas Visit to Children's Hospital in Kentucky!

Jennifer Lawrence makes a trip every year to visit the kids at a local children’s hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky and she made sure to go again this year!

The 26-year-old actress stopped by Norton Children’s Hospital on Christmas Eve (December 24) and brought so many smiles to the kids’ faces.

Jennifer donated $2 million to the hospital earlier this year and she also raised money for the American Heart Assocation and Jefferson County Public Schools via an early screening of her movie Passengers this week, according to Wave 3 News.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jenny from the flop

    Publicity. She only does this when shes promoting a movie. Fake bitch

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here