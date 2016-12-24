Jessica Alba Gives Some Holiday Gift Suggestions

Jessica Alba has some holiday gift suggestions for last minute shoppers!

The 35-year-old actress and businesswoman chatted with InStyle about what she’s been purchasing for friends and family.

Among purses, pajamas, socks and perfumes, Jessica also included a DIY body scrub you can make at home!

“I’m pretty practical, so [I] love a good DIY gift. One of my personal favorites is my homemade vanilla sugar body scrub. It’s actually as easy as 1, 2, 3—all you need is three ingredients to mix: organic olive or coconut oil, vanilla, and raw cane sugar,” she explained.

Jessica added, “Make it while binge-watching Netflix at night and use it in the shower in the morning. You can also customize with your favorite essential oils and put it in mason jars to make it a moment.

Also pictured: Jessica getting in some last minute holiday shopping on Thursday (December 22) and Friday (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

