Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 3:50 am

Jessica Alba Gives Some Holiday Gift Suggestions

Jessica Alba Gives Some Holiday Gift Suggestions

Jessica Alba has some holiday gift suggestions for last minute shoppers!

The 35-year-old actress and businesswoman chatted with InStyle about what she’s been purchasing for friends and family.

Among purses, pajamas, socks and perfumes, Jessica also included a DIY body scrub you can make at home!

“I’m pretty practical, so [I] love a good DIY gift. One of my personal favorites is my homemade vanilla sugar body scrub. It’s actually as easy as 1, 2, 3—all you need is three ingredients to mix: organic olive or coconut oil, vanilla, and raw cane sugar,” she explained.

Jessica added, “Make it while binge-watching Netflix at night and use it in the shower in the morning. You can also customize with your favorite essential oils and put it in mason jars to make it a moment.

Also pictured: Jessica getting in some last minute holiday shopping on Thursday (December 22) and Friday (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 01
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 02
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 03
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 04
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 05
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 06
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 07
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 08
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 09
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 10
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 11
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 12
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 13
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 14
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 15
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 16
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 17
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 18
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 19
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 20
jessica alba gives some holiday gift suggestions 21

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Jessica Alba

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here