Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 11:58 am

Joey Boots Dead - Howard Stern's Wack Packer Dies at 49

Joey Boots Dead - Howard Stern's Wack Packer Dies at 49

Joey Boots, who was famous for his appearances on The Howard Stern Show, has sadly died at the age of 49.

The radio star was famous for his catchphrase “Baba Booey” and he even battled in court, successfully, over the right to yell those words.

Joey was discovered dead by fellow Wack Packer “High Pitch” Erik Bleaman on Friday night (December 23) after he didn’t show up for a scheduled radio gig. When Joey didn’t answer the door, Erik had the building manager do a wellness check and the radio star was found “sitting in a chair, cold to the touch and with no pulse,” according to TMZ.

It is suspected that Joey died of natural causes.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Joey‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

Photos: Getty
